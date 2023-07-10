Obi Toppin ‘super excited’ to join Pacers

LAS VEGAS (WISH) — New Pacers forward Obi Toppin is already looking forward to getting to work for his new team.

“I’m super excited to be here (to Indianapolis),” Toppin said. “There’s a lot of great guys here, great coaches.”

Toppin was traded to the Pacers from the New York Knicks in exchange for two future second round picks.

“I feel like this fresh start for me is going to be great,” Toppin said.

The Knicks selected Toppin as the eighth overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft. During his three seasons in New York, Toppin averaged 7.0 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.

He’s hopeful those numbers increase once he starts playing for the Pacers, since he feels Indiana’s style of play fits him perfectly.

“It’s no secret,” Toppin said. “Everybody knows what I do best on the court, run the court, energy guy. And this is a young group who likes to run.”

Toppin was at the Pacers’ Summer League game against Washington in Las Vegas on Saturday night.