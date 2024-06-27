Pacers acquire Johnny Furphy in draft day trade

Kansas guard Johnny Furphy shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Eastern Illinois Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

(WISH) — The Indianapolis Pacers acquired Johnny Furphy with the 35th overall pick of the NBA Draft after trading up one pick.

The Pacers were originally selecting 36th overall, but traded up one pick with the San Antonio Spurs to get Furphy.

Furphy spent one year at Kansas, averaging 9.0 points per game and 4.9 rebounds per game.

The 6-9 wing from Melbourne, Australia shot 35.2% from three-point range on almost four attempts per game.

The Pacers went 47-35 in the regular season and made it to the Eastern Conference Finals last season, getting swept by the Boston Celtics.

