Indiana Pacers

Pacers’ Carlisle picks assistant coaches

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The changes continue on the bench for the Indiana Pacers.

On Friday, the team officially announced the four people who will fill out Rick Carlisle’s staff as assistant coaches. Let’s take a look at the list.

Lloyd Pierce coached the Hawks for 2½ seasons and is currently an assistant on the team USA Olympic team

Butler basketball alum Ronald Nored comes from Charlotte where he spent the past three seasons as a Hornets assistant.

Mike Weinar spent 13 seasons in Dallas, four of them as assistant coach.

Jenny Boucek has been a Carlisle assistant in Dallas the past three seasons. She also spent multiple seasons as a WNBA head coach.

Kevin Pritchard, Pacers president, said, “The head coach is the most critical piece. But you know, even more, having a great staff is super important. Not just on the basketball side, not just on the management side, but also on the coaching side. So, ownership all on-board, ready to fill out the rest of the staff and really start plugging into what is our team going to look like for the next year.”