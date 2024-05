Pacers defeat Knicks in Game 3

A general view of the Indiana Pacers logo on the court in Gainbridge Fieldhouse. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Pacers defeated the New York Knicks 111-106 in Game 3 on Friday night.

Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton led the team in scoring with 35 points. Haliburton also led the Pacers in assists with 7.

Tipoff for Game 4 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse will begin at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.