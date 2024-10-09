Pacers drop preseason opener against Hawks

Andrew Nembhard #2 of the Indiana Pacers drives against Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks during the first quarter at State Farm Arena on October 08, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Pacers returned to the court on Tuesday for the first time since last season’s playoff run, visiting the Hawks in Atlanta for the preseason opener for both teams.

Indiana’s starters played the game’s first half and locked down a five-point halftime lead, but the Pacers ultimately fell 130-131 after the Hawks scored four points on their final possession to steal the victory.

Six Pacers players finished the night in double-digits, led by Pascal Siakam’s 15 points, three rebounds, and four assists. Andrew Nembhard added 10 points, four boards, and four assists, while All-NBA Guard Tyrese Haliburton finished with 8 points and four assists.

Quenton Jackson led Indiana’s reserves with 13 points, four rebounds, and four assists.

“There were a lot of positives really with all the guys that played. I thought the second half in particular was played at a very high level of intensity,” head coach Rick Carlisle said after the game.

The Pacers were without Turner (day-to-day, mild right knee contusion), backup Isaiah Jackson (right hamstring strain), and rookie Johnny Furphy (sprained ankle) on Tuesday night.

Jalen Johnson led the Hawks in scoring and rebounding, finishing with 19 points and 10 boards.

Zaccharie Risacher, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, finished with 18 points, three rebounds, and two assists off the bench.

The Pacers will head to Cleveland on Thursday for their second preseason game. The Blue & Gold will return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse next week for preseason games agianst the Memphis Grizzlies and Charlotte Hornets.

