Pacers end 3-game skid, extend Wizards losing streak to 11 with victory

Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton (0) shoots against Washington Wizards' Jared Butler (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 22 points, Tyrese Haliburton had 21 points and nine assists, and the Indiana Pacers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 115-103 victory over the Washington Wizards on Sunday.

Rookie Alexandre Sarr and Bilal Coulibaly each had 17 for the Wizards, who have now lost 11 in a row and have the NBA’s worst record at 2-13. Sarr also had a game-high 14 rebounds.

Bennedict Mathurin had 16 points, Moses Brown 15 and T.J. McConnell 12 for the Pacers.

Takeaways

Wizards: The visitors won’t take much solace in staying close for much of the game because another loss in a losing streak is just that, but there were positives amid the setback and the Wizards can build on them with six of their next eight at home.

Pacers: After not playing well defensively for the past three games, allowing 129.6 points per conest, the finish qualified as modest improvement as Indiana allowed just 16 fourth-quarter points. Now 5-3 at home, the team needs to figure out how to win on the road, where it is 2-8.

Key moment

Indiana went on a 7-2 run in a span of about four minutes to build a 105-98 lead with 4:53 remaining. Washington missed six shots during the stretch and was unable to close the gap in the final minutes.

Key stat

Brown, signed last week, scored Indiana’s first eight points and had 11 in the first quarter. The 25-year-old New Yorker is playing for his eighth team in six seasons.

Up next

The Pacers play host to New Orleans on Monday night and the Wizards play host to Chicago on Tuesday night.