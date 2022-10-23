Indiana Pacers

Pacers ended 12-game losing streak, beating Pistons 124-115

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) shoots while being defended by Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rookie Bennedict Mathurin scored 27 points, hitting three 3-pointers in a pivotal third quarter, and the Indiana Pacers beat the Detroit Pistons 124-115 on Saturday night to snap a 12-game losing streak dating to last season.

The Pacers dropped their first two games of the season at home this week.

Mathurin, a 20-year-old Canadian forward selected sixth overall, made the three 3-pointers in a 2:20 span as the Pacers surged to an 88-79 lead after three quarters. Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 22 points.