Pacers FanJam brings excitement for season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Pacers hosted FanJam, their preseason fan event at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday.

Fans got to see a live scrimmage and afterwards, there was a rookie talent show.

The rookies were dressed up in costumes, with Johnny Furphy dressed as Mr. Incredible, Tristen Newton wearing a Flintstones outfit, and Enrique Freeman dressed as Mike Wazowski.

The rookies each had to sing a song and then they all had a dance battle.

The crowd had a lot of cheers for Freeman and Furphy, with Freeman being named the winner of the contest.

“They got some work to do on their showmanship,” Pacers center Myles Turner said. “I think Furphy surprised me a little bit. He came out of his shell.”

Pacers forward Obi Toppin was not with the Pacers when he was a rookie, and he’s happy he did not have to do the talent show. When he was asked if he’s happy he didn’t have to take part in one, he responded, “Oh, 1000%.”

Gainbridge Fieldhouse was buzzing with excitement and anticipation for the season to get going.

“The Fever did an amazing job of just bringing back a little bit of just that vibe, you know, to the city after we got done playing and then the Colts got off to their start,” Turner said. “Now it’s that time for us to get rolling. So, it’s a great time to be in Indianapolis and this is a good little first taste of it.”

Pacers FanJam was a free event for fans.

The Pacers season tips off on October 23 in Detroit against the Pistons.

