Pacers FanJam returns to tip off 2023-204 season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Pacers fans, get ready for jam-packed fun this weekend at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Pacers FanJam is back to tip off the 2023-2024 Indiana Pacers season on Saturday.

The free public event is a chance for Pacers fans to see the team up close and personal, with appearances by the Pacemates, Boomer, and the Power Pack.

Pacers FanJam 2023

Live Indiana Pacers Scrimmage

Rookie Talent Show

Complimentary t-shirt and food voucher valid for one hotdog, a bag of chips, and a 12 oz. Pepsi product (first 5,000 entrants)

Sign up for Pacers Kids Club

Ability to take part in family-friendly entertainment

Post-program photograph session A limited number of player photos are available to those with previously distributed wristbands.

Free throws on the Indiana Pacers’ court Donate $1 to shoot on the Indiana Pacers court. Only cash will be accepted. All proceeds will go to the Pacers Foundation. Visit https://pacersfoundation.org/ for more information.



Here are some things fans will need to know before going this weekend. Fans can enter on Penn or Delaware Street ground level, and parking in the Virginia Avenue Garage is free. No bags larger than a clutch are allowed, and all tickets will be mobile and can be claimed online Tuesday at 10 a.m.