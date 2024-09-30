Pacers FanJam to have competitive scrimmage again this year

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts during the fourth quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals against the Boston Celtics, Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Pacers FanJam is back for another season.

On Sunday, October 6, the Pacers are tipping off the new season with their fan event.

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said they’re going to do it similar to the way they did last year with the live scrimmage.

“We’re going to have a live game. It’s not just going to be a FanJam, mess around scrimmage. It’s going to be a live, competitive game with some kind of consequence, running sprints or something like that for the losing team.”

Carlisle also said that they will have referees assigned by the NBA.

FanJam is a free event. A complimentary t-shirt and food voucher for a hotdog, a bag of chips, and a drink will be given to the first 5,000 fans.

Pacers FanJam will also have a rookie talent show and a post-program photograph session with a limited number of players.

The doors open at 10:30 a.m. and the program begins at noon at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

