Pacers ticket promotion offers free university co-branded hats

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Go to a selected Indiana Pacers game, get a free hat with not only the team’s logo, but also a university logo.

It’s a Pacers ticket promotion for 11 universities that begins Tuesday. Tickets start at $30.

A news release issued Monday from the Indiana Pacers said, “Select games will include an Indiana Pacers + University co-branded New Era hat with ticket purchase.”

Here is the list of games: