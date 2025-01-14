12°
Pacers ticket promotion offers free university co-branded hats

(Image Provided/Indiana Pacers)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Go to a selected Indiana Pacers game, get a free hat with not only the team’s logo, but also a university logo.

It’s a Pacers ticket promotion for 11 universities that begins Tuesday. Tickets start at $30.

A news release issued Monday from the Indiana Pacers said, “Select games will include an Indiana Pacers + University co-branded New Era hat with ticket purchase.”

Here is the list of games:

  • 7 p.m. Tuesday: University of Dayton Hat Night, vs. Cleveland Cavaliers.
  • 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11: Indiana University Hat Night, vs. New York Knicks.
  • 7 p.m. Feb. 20: Purdue University Hat Night, vs. Memphis Grizzlies.
  • 7 p.m. Feb. 26: Ball State University Hat Night, vs. Toronto Raptors.
  • 7 p.m. March 4: Notre Dame Hat Night, vs. Houston Rockets.
  • 7 p.m. March 20: Indiana State University Hat Night, vs. Brooklyn Nets.
  • 7 p.m. March 24: Butler University Hat Night, vs. Minnesota Timberwolves.
  • 7 p.m. March 31: DePauw University Hat Night and Wabash College Hat Night, vs. Sacramento Kings.
  • 7 p.m. April 8: University of Indianapolis Hat Night, vs. Washington Wizards.
  • 7 p.m. April 10: Indiana University Indianapolis Hat Night, vs. Cleveland Cavaliers.

