Pacers ticket promotion offers free university co-branded hats
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Go to a selected Indiana Pacers game, get a free hat with not only the team’s logo, but also a university logo.
It’s a Pacers ticket promotion for 11 universities that begins Tuesday. Tickets start at $30.
A news release issued Monday from the Indiana Pacers said, “Select games will include an Indiana Pacers + University co-branded New Era hat with ticket purchase.”
Here is the list of games:
- 7 p.m. Tuesday: University of Dayton Hat Night, vs. Cleveland Cavaliers.
- 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11: Indiana University Hat Night, vs. New York Knicks.
- 7 p.m. Feb. 20: Purdue University Hat Night, vs. Memphis Grizzlies.
- 7 p.m. Feb. 26: Ball State University Hat Night, vs. Toronto Raptors.
- 7 p.m. March 4: Notre Dame Hat Night, vs. Houston Rockets.
- 7 p.m. March 20: Indiana State University Hat Night, vs. Brooklyn Nets.
- 7 p.m. March 24: Butler University Hat Night, vs. Minnesota Timberwolves.
- 7 p.m. March 31: DePauw University Hat Night and Wabash College Hat Night, vs. Sacramento Kings.
- 7 p.m. April 8: University of Indianapolis Hat Night, vs. Washington Wizards.
- 7 p.m. April 10: Indiana University Indianapolis Hat Night, vs. Cleveland Cavaliers.
