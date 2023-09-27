Pacers general manager provides update on contract talks with Buddy Hield

Buddy Hield #24 of the Indiana Pacers during the Toronto Raptors v Indiana Pacers NBA regular season game at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Hield and Pacers teammates Tyrese Haliburton and Daniel Theis are stacking up points and wins for their home countries this summer. (Photo by Anatoliy Cherkasov/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It may be hard to believe, but basketball season is almost here.

In fact, the Indiana Pacers are just one week out from training camp. Their first preseason game in less than two weeks, when they play at Memphis on Oct. 8.

One of the big topics that fans are keeping an eye on is the future of Pacers guard Buddy Hield.

Hield is entering the final year of his contract and there have been recent trade rumors and reports surrounding his future.

“We want him on our team this year,” Pacers General Manager Chad Buchanan said on Tuesday. “The business of basketball comes into play at times. We’ve had talks with him about an extension. And those talks are at a halt I’d say right now. But that’s not to say that they’re done. We’d like to have Buddy with us. We have no intention of trying to move Buddy. But it’s also our job to listen if opportunities come that helps us improve the team. That’s what we have to do as a front office. But our intention is to have Buddy on the team this year and have him be a big part of our group.”

Buchanan was then asked about where he thinks Hield stands on these contract talks.

“I think he wants to be in a situation where he can be somewhere long-term, which all players do,” Buchanan said. “It’s got to be the right situation for both the team and for Buddy, both playing and contract-wise. We’re trying to find a common ground on this with Buddy and we want him with us, like I said. I think Buddy’s going to come in and be professional and be excited to be a part of this team. He loves playing with this group. He loves playing for Coach Rick.”

Hield averaged 16.8 points and 5 rebounds per game last season. He set a franchise record for most three-pointers made in a season as well, after making 288 three-pointers during the 2022-23 season.