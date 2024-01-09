Pacers get positive news from Tyrese Haliburton’s MRI

Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers grimaces after injuring his leg in the first half against the Boston Celtics at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Jan. 8, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Pacers received positive news from All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton’s MRI Tuesday.

According to a statement from the Pacers, Haliburton has a Grade 1 left hamstring strain. Reports from ESPN say the injury is supposed to be re-evaluated in about two weeks, but the fears of serious injury for right now have been calmed.

Haliburton injured his leg during Monday night’s Boston Celtics game, when he slipped in the second quarter. The fall caused him to do the splits. He was in such pain that he had to be carried off the court by his teammates.

The Pacers rallied in the second half in his absence and overcame an 11-point deficit to beat the Celtics in the final seconds, 133-131.

The Blue and Gold host the Washington Wizards on Wednesday before hitting the road for another six-game trip starting in Atlanta on Friday.