Pacers’ Haliburton scores 16 as US tops Germany in final World Cup exhibition game

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 07: Tyrese Haliburton #4 of the United States talks with head coach Steve Kerr in the second half of a 2023 FIBA World Cup exhibition game against Puerto Rico at T-Mobile Arena on August 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The United States defeated Puerto Rico 117-74. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton helped Team USA rally past Germany and teammate Daniel Theis in the final exhibition game before the FIBA World Cup.

Theis recorded a double-double for Germany, which held the lead for much of Sunday’s game. But Haliburton helped lead a late-game comeback for the Americans, who topped Germany 99-91.

The Pacers All-Star guard tallied 16 points, three assists, and a steal in 21 minutes off the bench, going 5-of-7 from the field. Theis finished with 13 points, 13 rebounds, and 2 blocks for Germany.

Germany had the U.S. down by 16 late in the third quarter before Haliburton came off the bench and erupted for 11 points in less than three minutes, setting off an 18-3 run to bring the Americans within one.

Germany scored the final three points of the third to take a 77-73 lead into the fourth.

The Americans continued to rally in the fourth quarter, eventually tying the game at 86 with just over five minutes remaining.

Both teams went scoreless for the next three minutes until Haliburton set up Mikal Bridges for a go-ahead three.

Anthony Edwards scored the next four points before Haliburton sealed the game for the Americans, coming up with a steal and throwing down a dunk with 54 seconds left to cap an 18-0 run by Team USA.

Edwards finished with 34 points for Team USA, while Franz Wagner (17 points, 10 rebounds) and Dennis Schröder were Germany’s top scorers.

Team USA finished the exhibition season 5-0.

The 2023 FIBA World Cup starts Friday in the Phillippines. Haliburton and the U.S. play their opening game Saturday against New Zealand.