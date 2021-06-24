Indiana Pacers

Pacers hire Rick Carlisle as head coach

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Pacers have a new head coach.

ESPN was among the first to report the Pacers have agreed to terms with Rick Carlisle. The Pacers confirmed the reports late Thursday afternoon.

Sources: The Pacers are hiring Rick Carlisle as head coach. He will sign a 4-year, $29 million contract. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) June 24, 2021

The agreement is reportedly a four-year, $29 million deal. However, the Pacers did not disclose the terms of the agreement.

Carlisle said in a statement from the Pacers, “”My sincere thanks to Herb Simon, Kevin Pritchard and the entire Pacers organization for the opportunity to come back to basketball’s heartland. My wife, Donna, daughter, Abby, and I are truly grateful.”

The new coaching hire comes after the Pacers fired Nate Bjorkgren after one season where the team failed to qualify for the playoffs.

Carlisle recently stepped down as the head coach of the Dallas Mavericks. Prior to joining the Mavericks, Carlisle previously coached the Pacers from 2003-2007 and the Detroit Pistons from 2001-2003. Carlisle was named NBA Coach of the Year after his first season in Detroit in 2001-02 and led the Mavericks to their first NBA championship in 2010-11. He has compiled an 836-689 (.548) record, the Pacers said.

