Pacers host Game 4 pregame party at Bicentennial Unity Plaza

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Game 4 of the Pacers-Knicks series will take place Sunday afternoon at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, but before the main event, fans with a game night ticket can enjoy pregame basketball on the court, face painting, and more at Bicentennial Unity Plaza.

The atmosphere for Game 4 will be rocking in the arena as fans can expect a good time. Fans with a ticket will be able to enjoy a pregame party with a live DJ, face painting, basketball, caricature, and balloon artist, and concessions.

Danny Lopez, vice president of external affairs at Pacers Sports and Entertainment, tells New’s 8’s Colin Baillie that the energy inside of Gainbridge Fieldhouse has been electric throughout the playoffs.

Lopez says the beautiful weather will make the Sunday pregame plaza party even better.

“Starting at 1 o’clock this is going to be like you electric,” he said.

Lopez is aware of how loud it will get inside of the arena but he expresses enthusiasm about the rivalry being reunited with the Knicks.

“The fans are definitely behind the team and the guys feel it I know that,” he said.

Lopez added, “It really is a love affair with this team and we feel it in this building and again, it’s about tying this thing up and getting back to New York and continuing on this playoff run.”

Lopez has one message for fans attending Sunday’s game: “Be Revved up, being gold, and just be ready to cheer on the Pacers.”

The Game 4 pregame party will be held from 1-3 p.m. Tip-off for the game is at 3:30 p.m.