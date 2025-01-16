NBA suspends Pacers’ Bennedict Mathurin for inappropriate contact with official

Bennedict Mathurin #00 of the Indiana Pacers hangs on the rim after a dunk against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Jan. 14, 2025, in Indianapolis. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (WISH) — Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin has been suspended for one game without pay for making inappropriate contact with an official.

The NBA says Mathurin made inappropriate contact with the official and verbally abused her.

The incident happened with 3:58 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Pacers’ 127-117 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Video shows him bumping into and speaking forcefully to the official after he was charged with a foul.

Mathurin will serve his suspension on Thursday when the Pacers visit the Detroit Pistons, the NBA says.

He’s averaging 16.5 points in 41 games this season.