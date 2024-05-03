Pacers move to second round of NBA Playoffs for first time since 2014

Indiana Pacers fans celebrate as Andrew Nembhard #2 of the Indiana Pacers reacts after making a basket while being fouled against the Milwaukee Bucks during the third quarter of Game 6 of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Pacers on Thursday night advanced beyond the opening round in the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2014.

In front of a Gainbridge Fieldhouse crowd that News 8 Sports Director Anthony Calhoun called “WILD!!!” the Pacers won Game 6 against the Milwaukee 120-98 and took the best-of-seven series 4-2.

Bucks point guard Damian Lillard led all scorers with 28 points.

Power forward Obi Toppin topped all Pacers scorers with 21 points.

The Pacers will move into the second round against the winner of the Knicks vs. the 76ers series. Game 6 was set to start after 9 p.m. Thursday at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. New York leads series 3-2.

Highlights and fan reaction coming up on News 8 at 10 and 11 p.m. Watch it online.

This story will be updated.