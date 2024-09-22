Pacers players make Colts picks on Countdown To Kickoff

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Pacers guards T.J. McConnell and Ben Sheppard joined News 8 sports reporters Andrew Chernoff and Angela Moryan on Countdown To Kickoff to make their game predictions for the Colts-Bears game on Sunday.

Sheppard said he was taking the Colts “by 100.” McConnell said that the now second year player stole his line.

“I just told him I was going to say that,” McConnell said, laughing. “Cite your sources.”

McConnell also took the Colts to win.

McConnell hit the Anvil before the game today. He said he was little bit anxious.

“I’ve seen a couple of my teammates do it and it’s a cool tradition,” McConnell said. “But to be able to come here and hit the Anvil and support the Colts and be with this great city and these great fans, I can’t ask for any more.”

McConnell signed a four-year, $45 million contract extension to stay with the Pacers at the end of August.

“This is where I want to be, plain and simple” McConnell said. “I love this place. They have embraced me from day one, so to be able to be here long term, even though I’m an ‘old man.’ Me and my family are just at a loss for words. We love this place and we’re excited.”

The Pacers will look to build on their Eastern Conference Finals appearance last season when they get their season started on Wednesday, October 23 on the road against the Detroit Pistons.

