Indiana Pacers

Pacers pull away late to beat Mavs 106-93 without Carlisle

(WISH, file)
by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 26 points and Domantas Sabonis added 22 to lead the Indiana Pacers past Dallas 106-93 Friday night.

Indiana won its third straight for the first time this season. The Pacers were without coach Rick Carlisle because he is in the NBA’s health and safety protocols after testing positive for COVID-19.

Dallas’ Luka Doncic finished with 27 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, and Kristaps Porzingis added 22 as the Mavericks lost for the fourth time in five games.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Clemson tops Notre Dame in shootout, advances to NCAA final

Sports /

Indiana Grown: Mayasari Tempah

Local /

At least 50 people are likely dead following tornadoes in Kentucky, governor says

Weather Stories /

Powerful storm rolls across central US, unleashing at least 19 tornadoes

Weather Stories /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.