Pacers reveal center James Wiseman’s injury

DETROIT, Mich. (WISH) — The Indiana Pacers announced on Thursday what injury center James Wiseman sustained during the team’s 115-109 win over the Pistons on Wednesday night.

In a statement, the team revealed that Wiseman tore his left Achilles tendon in the first quarter of Wednesday’s victory.

The statement reads in part, “An MRI taken earlier today (Thursday) confirmed that Wiseman tore his left Achilles tendon, and the team and Wiseman are working together to evaluate treatment options.

Additional updates on Wiseman’s status will be provided as appropriate.”

The injury happened inside the final two minutes of the first quarter after Wiseman shot a three-pointer.

Prior to the injury, Wiseman had scored 6 points in 5 minutes of action.

“Thought he played really well, the minutes he was in,” Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said after the game. “It wasn’t very long. And to be in a six-point game, and he scored six points. So, his minutes were meaningful.”

The former second overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft joined the Pacers this offseason.

This preseason, he never played more than 16 minutes in a game, and scored a preseason-high 10 points in the Pacers’ preseason loss to the Grizzlies.

Fellow Pacers center Myles Turner scored a team-high 20 points to go along with his 9 rebounds in the victory over the Pistons. Five Pacers scored in double-figures in the contest.

The Pacers (1-0) will face the Knicks (0-1) this Friday inside Madison Square Garden. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. EDT.

This will be the first meeting between the two teams since the Pacers eliminated the Knicks in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals back in May. In that game, the Pacers shot an NBA Playoffs record 67.1 percent from the field.

New York leads the all-time regular season series over Indiana 100-95.