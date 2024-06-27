Pacers select Tristen Newton with the 49th overall pick

UConn guard Tristen Newton (2) dribbles the ball against Seton Hall during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Newark, N.J. Wednesday, Jan.18, 2023. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

(WISH) — The Indianapolis Pacers selected Tristen Newton with the 49th overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft.

Newton has championship pedigree, coming off back-to-back national championships at UConn. He also won NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player.

He was their starting point guard the last two seasons, scoring 15.1 points per game last year and racked up 6.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists.

He started his career with East Carolina, playing his first three years in college there before transferring to UConn.

Newton took a lot shots from outside the arc last year, 5.5 per game, but is not a very efficient three-point shooter. He made 32.1% of his three-point attempts last year and 32.7% across his collegiate career.

The Pacers went 47-35 in the regular season and made it to the Eastern Conference Finals last season, getting swept by the Boston Celtics.