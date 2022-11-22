Indiana Pacers

Pacers serve Thanksgiving dinner for homeless shelters; Haliburton brings his parents

by: Charlie Clifford
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Tuesday night, the Indiana Pacers hosted their 25th annual Come to Our House Thanksgiving dinner, feeding over 600 people free of charge at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Many of the guests were living at central Indiana homeless shelters, and the entire Pacers roster was on hand to provide an emotional lift ahead of the holiday.

Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton, the reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Week, was the official host of the event.

Haliburton invited his mom, dad, girlfriend and extended family to help serve food.

