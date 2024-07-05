Pacers sign college basketball star to Exhibit 10 contract

Nebraska's Keisei Tominaga (30) plays against Penn State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. Nebraska defeated Penn State 72-63. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Pacers have signed former Nebraska guard Keisei Tominaga to an Exhibit 10 contract, according to a report from ESPN’s Jonathan Givony.

Tominaga captivated the attention of college basketball fans in his career at Nebraska, specifically this past season when he has his best year with the Cornhuskers. His flashy style of play geared around three-pointers and enthusiastic celebrations generated a lot of fans for him.

He scored 15.1 points per game and shot 37.6% from three-point range. He was selected to Second Team All-Big Ten by the coaches and Third Team by the media.

Tominaga was especially deadly against Indiana and Purdue last season. In three games against the Hoosiers, he averaged 23.7 points per game and made four three-pointers in all three games against them. He had 19 points in the lone time he matched up against the Boilermakers and made five three-pointers.

Tominaga went 4-0 against the two programs last year.

An Exhibit 10 contract is a training camp deal that could transition into a two-way contract.

Players that are signed to two-way contracts are paid one salary for their time spent on both the NBA team and the G-League team.

The Pacers G-League team is the Indiana Mad Ants.

The Pacers will start Summer League action on Friday, July 12.