Pacers sign first-round draft pick Bennedict Mathurin

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Bennedict Mathurin is officially an Indiana Pacer.

Mathurin, the sixth overall pick in the recent NBA draft, has signed a contract with the Pacers, the team announced Sunday. Per team policy, the details of the deal were not announced.

Mathurin, a native of Montreal, played college basketball for the Arizona Wildcats. Last season, Mathurin led the Wildcats with 17.7 points per game and was named PAC12’s Player of the Year.

The 6-foot-7-inch small forward/shooting guard is Indiana’s highest draft selection since 1988 when the team took Rik Smits with the No. 2 pick.

Mathurin will likely be expected to make an immediate impact for the Pacers, who on Friday traded Malcolm Brogdon to the Boston Celtics in exchange for five players.