Indiana Pacers

Pacers sign first-round draft pick Bennedict Mathurin

by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Bennedict Mathurin is officially an Indiana Pacer.

Mathurin, the sixth overall pick in the recent NBA draft, has signed a contract with the Pacers, the team announced Sunday. Per team policy, the details of the deal were not announced.

Mathurin, a native of Montreal, played college basketball for the Arizona Wildcats. Last season, Mathurin led the Wildcats with 17.7 points per game and was named PAC12’s Player of the Year.

The 6-foot-7-inch small forward/shooting guard is Indiana’s highest draft selection since 1988 when the team took Rik Smits with the No. 2 pick.

Mathurin will likely be expected to make an immediate impact for the Pacers, who on Friday traded Malcolm Brogdon to the Boston Celtics in exchange for five players.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Video shows Akron police kill Black man in hail of gunfire

National /

Roger Federer says he hopes to come back to Wimbledon ‘one more time’

Sports /

Antique vampire-slaying kit sparks international bidding war at auction

International /

‘Hell on earth’: Ukrainian soldiers describe eastern front

International /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.