Pacers sign last of draft picks to two-way contract

Akron's Enrique Freeman (25) shoots during the second half of a college basketball game against Creighton in the first round of the NCAA men's tournament Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Pacers have now signed all of their three second round draft picks to contracts. On Thursday, the Pacers signed forward Enrique Freeman to a two-way contract.

Freeman was the 50th overall pick in the NBA draft and the last of the Pacers three second round picks.

He played in the Summer League with the Pacers, averaging 8.2 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.

The two-way contract means the Freeman can play for both the Pacers and the Indiana Mad Ants, the Pacers G-League affiliate.

Each NBA team can have three players on two-way contracts. Freeman will join fellow second round draft pick Tristen Newton and Quenton Jackson as the three Pacers on two-way deals.

Freeman started his career as a walk-on and by his fifth year, he was the 2023-24 Mid American Conference (MAC) Player of the Year at Akron. He helped lead Akron to the MAC Tournament Championship and to the NCAA Tournament, where they lost in the first round to Creighton.

Freeman averaged 18.6 points per game, 12.9 rebounds per game, and 1.7 blocks per game last season at Akron.