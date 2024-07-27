Pacers sign two guards to two-way contracts

A general view of the Indiana Pacers logo on the court in Gainbridge Fieldhouse. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Pacers finalized two more deals for their roster Saturday.

This year’s second-round draft pick Tristen Newton and fellow guard Quenton Jackson both signed two-way contracts with the Blue and Gold — which will allow them to play for both the Pacers and Indiana’s G League team, the Indiana Mad Ants.

Newton comes to Indiana after winning back-to-back national titles with UConn. During the Huskies’ March domination last season, Newton averaged 15.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 6.2 assists a game.

Jackson played three games for the Pacers late in the season last year. The most game action he’s seen with Indiana so far is the seven minutes he played against the Atlanta Hawks on April 14. Jackson spent the previous season in Washington, appearing in nine games for the Wizards.

The Pacers have been ironing out the details of many deals this postseason. President Kevin Pritchard and his front office signed forward Pascal Siakam to the second-largest contract in franchise history — a four-year, $189.5 million deal. Wednesday, guard Andrew Nembhard agreed to a three-year extension worth $59 million. Nembhard is in Paris playing for Team Canada in the 2024 Summer Olympic Games.