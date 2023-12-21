Pacers snap 4-game losing streaking, routing Hornets 144-113 behind 61% shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Buddy Hield scored 25 points, Tyrese Haliburton had 19 points and 13 assists and the Indiana Pacers snapped a four-game losing streak, routing the Charlotte Hornets 144-113 on Wednesday night behind 61% shooting. The Pacers made 28 of 30 free throws and led by 33. Aaron Nesmith added 19 points, Myles Turner had 18 and Bennedict Mathurin 14. Terry Rozier had 25 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for Charlotte, and rookie Brandon Miller added 21 points and six rebounds. Playing without starting point guard LaMelo Ball and center Mark Williams, the Hornets dropped their sixth in a row to fall to 7-19.