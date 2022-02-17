Indiana Pacers

Pacers snap 7-game losing streak by beating Wizards 113-108

Indiana Pacers' Lance Stephenson reacts after making a shot during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton had 21 points and 14 assists and Terry Taylor added 18 points as the Indiana Pacers beat the Washington Wizards 113-108 to snap their season-worst seven-game losing streak.

Tristan Thompson had a season-high 17 points and six rebounds as the Pacers also ended a 16-game skid against Eastern Conference foes.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope led the Wizards with 27 points.

Kyle Kuzma finished with 26 points, 15 rebounds and matched his season high with six 3-pointers as Washington lost for the fourth time in six games.