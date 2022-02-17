Pacers snap 7-game losing streak by beating Wizards 113-108

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton had 21 points and 14 assists and Terry Taylor added 18 points as the Indiana Pacers beat the Washington Wizards 113-108 to snap their season-worst seven-game losing streak.
Tristan Thompson had a season-high 17 points and six rebounds as the Pacers also ended a 16-game skid against Eastern Conference foes.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope led the Wizards with 27 points.
Kyle Kuzma finished with 26 points, 15 rebounds and matched his season high with six 3-pointers as Washington lost for the fourth time in six games.