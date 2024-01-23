Pacers Sports & Entertainment leader welcomes new restaurant

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Commission Row restaurant had its opening event Monday in downtown Indianapolis.

Commission Row is a partnership between Pacers Sports & Entertainment and the Indianapolis-based Cunningham Restaurant Group.

The space is home to a steakhouse, bar, and private event space. The three-story development is 30,000 square feet.

Rick Fuson, president and chief executive officer of Pacers Sports & Entertainment, said Monday, “As we stand here in front of the best basketball gym in any place in the world and we look at the plaza and we look at the sculptures and we look at the ice and we look at the mural, where better in Indianapolis can you gather than here? I don’t think there is a better place. This is a beautiful place.”

The restaurant’s basement bar called Mel’s is named after Mel Simon. Simon is a former Pacers owner alongside his brother and current team owner Herb Simon.