Pacers Summer League roster includes two former Purdue players

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Pacers released their roster for the NBA 2K25 Summer League on Monday, and it had two former Purdue players on it.

Lance Jones, who worked out with the Pacers in June before the draft, will be on the team. Dakota Mathias is also on the roster.

Jones averaged 11.7 points per game in his one season with the Boilermakers, shooting 35.7% from three-point range.

Mathias played in two season in the NBA but has not been in the league since 2021-22. He played in 14 total games in those two seasons with the 76ers and the Grizzlies. Last season, he played in 8 games with Ratiopharm Ulm in Germany.

The rest of the Pacers Summer League roster includes a few familiar faces, and one that played a significant role off the bench in the playoffs.

Ben Sheppard will play in the Summer League again this year after playing in every game of the Pacers playoff run, averaging 5.2 points per game in the postseason.

Pacers 2023 first-round pick Jarace Walker will also make his return to the Summer League. He played in just 33 games in his rookie season, averaging 3.6 points per game.

All three Pacers second-round draft picks in the 2024 NBA Draft are on the roster, which includes Johnny Furphy (Kansas, 35th overall), Tristen Newton (UConn, 49th overall), and Enrique Freeman (Akron, 50th overall).

The rest of the roster includes:

Giorgi Beszhanishvili

Kendall Brown

Samson Froling

Josiah Jordan-James

Quenton Jackson

Jamuni McNeace

Oscar Tshiebwe

Trey Woodbury

The Pacers Summer League action begins on Friday, July 12 against the Nets at 8 p.m. They have four games on the schedule before either the consolation round or the playoffs.

Before they head out to Las Vegas for games, there will be Rookie/Free Agent Camp at the Ascension St. Vincent Center in Indianapolis from Saturday, July 6 through Tuesday, July 9.