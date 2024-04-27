Pacers take playoffs Game 3 vs. Bucks; lead series 2-1

A pregame view of Gainbridge Fieldhouse on April 26, 2024. The Indiana Pacers were hosting the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 3 of their NBA Eastern Conference series. (WISH Photo/Anthony Calhoun)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In an overtime barnburner, the Indiana Pacers on Friday night took Game 3 of the Eastern coverage playoffs series against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The 121-118 decision at Gainbridge Fieldhouse puts the Pacers ahead of the Bucks 2-1 in the best-of-seven series. At the end of regulation, the score was tied at 111.

Myles Turner led the Pacers with 29 points.

Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton led all scorers with 42 points, a playoff career high.

Game 4 will start at 7 p.m. Sunday, with both teams returning to Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Game 5 is set for Tuesday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. The NBA has yet to announce the time for that matchup.

This story will be updated. Game stats are from The Associated Press.

Indiana 121, Milwaukee 118

MILWAUKEE (118)

Middleton 16-29 6-6 42, Portis 7-15 2-2 17, Lopez 7-12 0-0 14, Beverley 3-5 4-5 11, Lillard 6-20 12-12 28, Crowder 0-1 0-0 0, Beasley 0-2 0-0 0, Connaughton 0-1 0-0 0, Green 1-1 2-2 4, Jackson Jr. 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 41-88 26-27 118.INDIANA (121)

Nesmith 3-13 6-7 13, Siakam 7-17 3-5 17, Turner 10-21 5-6 29, Haliburton 8-22 1-1 18, Nembhard 6-10 1-2 16, Toppin 6-11 1-2 15, Smith 0-1 0-0 0, McConnell 3-6 0-0 7, Sheppard 2-4 1-1 6. Totals 45-105 18-24 121.

Milwaukee 22 | 33 | 28 | 28 | 7 — 118

Indiana 39 | 28 | 23 | 21 | 10 — 121

3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 10-31 (Middleton 4-9, Lillard 4-12, Beverley 1-1, Portis 1-3, Connaughton 0-1, Crowder 0-1, Beasley 0-2, Lopez 0-2), Indiana 13-49 (Turner 4-10, Nembhard 3-6, Toppin 2-6, McConnell 1-2, Sheppard 1-3, Nesmith 1-7, Haliburton 1-12, Siakam 0-3). Fouled Out_Milwaukee 1 (Beverley), Indiana None. Rebounds_Milwaukee 43 (Portis 18), Indiana 50 (Haliburton 10). Assists_Milwaukee 20 (Lillard 8), Indiana 32 (Haliburton 16). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 26, Indiana 20. A_17,274 (20,000)