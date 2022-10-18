Indiana Pacers

Pacers team with rapper 50 Cent on youth initiatives, alcohol venture

Rapper 50 Cent, whose name is Curtis James Jackson III, performs June 25, 2022, at his concert at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin. (Photo by Paul Zinken/picture alliance via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The rapper 50 Cent has teamed up with the Indiana Pacers on a number of youth initiatives in Indianapolis.

The team is also partnering in a business venture involving the entertainer’s wine, cognac and campaign company called Sire Spirits.

In Gainbridge Fieldhouse, “The East Sideline Club, the speakeasy situated behind the team benches, will now be known as the Sire Spirits ’67 Club,” the Pacers said in a news release issued Tuesday.

The Pacers say the team and the rapper, whose name is Curtis James Jackson III, also will develop youth-mentoring programs, create a youth advisory council and start “other initiatives aimed at strengthening the community and enhancing opportunities for city youth.”

“Jackson will also assist the Pacers in helping to promote the Pacers’ charitable in-game ’50/50 Raffle’ to increase participation,” the release says.

He’s had four No. 1 hits on the Billboard charts including “In Da Club in 2003. Also, 50 Cent in 2010 won a Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group for the song “Crack a Bottle” performed with Eminem and Dr. Dre.

The Pacers 2022-23 home season opens Wednesday night at the fieldhouse with a game against the Washington Wizards.