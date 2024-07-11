Pacers teammates face off in exhibition game before Olympics

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 10: Andrew Nembhard #19 of Canada steals the ball from Tyrese Haliburton #9 of the United States in the first half of their exhibition game ahead of the Paris Olympic Games at T-Mobile Arena on July 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The United States defeated Canada 86-72. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (WISH) — The Pacers starting backcourt went from teammates to opponents on Wednesday night for an exhibition game before the Olympics.

Tyrese Haliburton (Team USA) and Andrew Nembhard (Team Canada) faced off, representing their countries.

Team USA looked disjointed in the first quarter, turning the ball over eight times. They did not get their first lead until 6:38 remaining in the second quarter, but they got into a flow and emerged victorious against Canada, 86-72.

Haliburton was one of the few players on Team USA that was not hit with the turnover bug. He finished the game with zero turnovers and lead the team with six assists. He also had four rebounds and four steals. He shot 1-4 from the floor, adding two points in 20 minutes off the bench.

Nembhard struggled for Team Canada, missing all five shots he took from the floor and had zero points. He played 16 minutes off the bench and recorded one rebound, assist, and steal.

Haliburton and Nembhard had plenty of teammates that went out to Las Vegas to watch them play, including Myles Turner and Obi Toppin.

While Haliburton is the star of the Pacers, he finds himself in a different role coming off the bench for the United States. But, he’s prepared to take on whatever role he is asked to do.

“Obviously I want to be on the floor,” Haliburton said. “I want to compete and help the team, but whatever I’m asked to do is what I’ll do to help us win. I think that’s the great part about USA Basketball. It takes sacrifice and guys that’ll come in be ready to do whatever is asked of them to win a gold medal.”

Team USA will play four more exhibition games before the Olympics in Paris, including:

July 15 at 12 p.m. EST against Australia in Abu Dhabi

July 17 at 12 p.m. EST against Serbia in Abu Dhabi

July 20 at 3 p.m. EST against South Sudan in London

July 22 at 2 p.m. EST against Germany in London

Team USA will start their action in the Olympics against Serbia at 11:15 a.m. EST on July 28.