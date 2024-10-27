Pacers tip off home portion of schedule with deals and promotions

Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner, left, defends against New York Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Pacers are set to tip off against the Philadelphia 76ers Sunday afternoon at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, and there is plenty to look forward to this year, from fun promotions to enemy showdowns.

Joey Graziano, Pacers vice president for strategy and sports entertainment Joey Graziano told News 8 on Daybreak the game against Philadelphia is part of the Lucas Oil Family Night Promotion, with tickets ranging from $20 to $35.

“(That) includes a meal voucher, they also include a piece of merchandise, so truly the best deal in all of sports,” he said.

The Pacers will have other Lucas Oil Family Nights on Nov. 15 when they’re up against the Miami Heat, and Dec. 8 against the Charlotte Hornets.

On Wednesday, Indiana will host the defending NBA champion the Boston Celtics. The Pacers gained national attention last season when they faced Boston in the Eastern Conference finals.

“This team still has a chip on its shoulder, we want to prove that last year wasn’t a fluke,” said Graziano.

Graziano said the team is hoping to build on the success of last season by offering flexible full, half or partial season ticket packages.

“We want to make sure we got a lot of flexibility, we want to be able to meet our fans exactly where they are, so if you are only able to come a couple games a year we can put together mini packages, obviously we got single game tickets,” he said.

But the court isn’t the only place you can find entertainment. An ice skating rink at Bicentennial Plaza will also return in November for kids and adults to enjoy. Skates are available to rent or buy.

The NBA will hold its in season Emirates Cup tournament again in the 2024-25 season. The Pacers advanced to the championship game of the series last season before losing to Los Angeles.

Pacers hit the court at 3:30 p.m. Sunday to face the Philadelphia 76ers.