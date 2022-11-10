Indiana Pacers

Pacers to debut new uniform Saturday night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Pacers will debut their new uniform Saturday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The new uniform design celebrates the completion of the renovation of the fieldhouse.

Renovations began in April 2020 and phase two, focused on the inside of the arena, finished up in October.

“The 22-23 Nike Indiana Pacers City Edition uniform celebrates the completion of a renovation to one of the world’s most iconic venues. Like its structural counterpart, this uniform stays supported by solid trusses running from top to bottom. The short logo features a special tribute to those who played this game all across Indiana. The anthem dips into nostalgia with a nod to the iconic flipper board adored by fans, reinforcing a motto we know to be true,” the Pacers website says.

The Pacers will play the Toronto Raptors on Saturday at 7 p.m.