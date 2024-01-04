Pacers to hold celebration of life for George McGinnis

Former ABA and NBA star George McGinnis is surrounded and hugged by his sponsors after speaking during his enshrinement into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in Springfield, Mass. The Indiana Pacers and Washington High School legend has died at the age of 73, the Pacers confirmed on social media. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Pacers will hold a celebration of life for George McGinnis on Sunday inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Doors will open at 1 p.m. EDT and the celebration of life will begin at 2 p.m. EDT.

McGinnis’ family, friends, and the general public are invited to the event.

McGinnis, a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, passed away in December.

He led the ABA Pacers to two of their three championships.

Prior to his professional playing career, McGinnis played college basketball at Indiana University. He led the Big Ten in scoring and rebounding during his sophomore season in Bloomington.

“I loved George McGinnis,” IU head basketball coach Mike Woodson said in a statement after the news of McGinnis’ passing. “He meant so much to not only IU and the state of Indiana, but to the entire basketball world. I looked up to George growing up in Indianapolis. He meant so much to me as a player and more importantly as a man. George was a Hall of Famer on and off the court, and I am going to miss him so much. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the McGinnis family, his friends, and his teammates. Rest easy Big Mac.”

Before playing at IU, McGinnis was a star at Washington High School. He was named 1969 Indiana Mr. Basketball for his performance on the court. His performance helped Washington win the Indiana High School state championship that year.

On Wednesday night, the Pacers tweeted out a photo showing a black patch with the number “30” on their jerseys, which honors McGinnis.

wearing No. 30 to honor George McGinnis 💙 pic.twitter.com/M5O25ApZjj — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 4, 2024 McGinnis is one of just a handful of players to have his jersey number retired by the Pacers. Parking for the celebration of life will be available in the Virginia Avenue Parking Garage.

The general public is asked to enter Gainbridge Fieldhouse through the Ascension St. Vincent Entry Pavilion.