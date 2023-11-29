Pacers to host Celtics in knockout round of NBA In-Season Tournament

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) moves the ball against Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) during the first half of an In-Season Tournament NBA basketball game on Nov. 21, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Pacers and the Boston Celtics will meet in Indianapolis for the knockout round of the NBA In-Season Tournament.

The Pacers will host the Celtics at Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 7:30 p.m. Monday. If the Pacers win, they’ll move on to the East semifinals on Thursday, Dec. 7, and face the New York Knicks or Milwaukee Bucks.

Indiana, 4-0 in East Group A play, sealed their spot in the knockout round with a 136-113 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.

Boston put together a 124-97 win over the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night but ended up in a three-way tie with Orlando and Brooklyn for the top spot in East Group C. By outscoring the other teams in its group by 27 points, the Celtics broke the tie and punched their ticket to Indy.

The winners of the semifinal round will meet for the NBA In-Season Tournament championship game in Las Vegas.

Before the Pacers can start planning a Vegas vacation, they’ll need to warm up for Boston with a pair of away games against the Miami Heat.

Tipoff for Thursday’s game is 7:30 p.m., with Saturday’s road game set to start at 8 p.m.

Ticket information

Tickets for Monday’s game are available on the Pacers website. Prices range from $17 to $2,500.