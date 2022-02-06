Indiana Pacers

Pacers trade LeVert to Cavaliers 90 minutes before tip-off in Cleveland

Caris LeVert of the Indiana Pacers reacts to his offensive foul during the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Jan. 19, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ninety minutes before tip-off between Indiana and Cleveland at Quicken Loans Arena, the two teams completed a trade ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline.

Pacers Head Coach Rick Carlisle confirmed the deal, which centers on 27-year-old shooting guard Caris LeVert.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Levert (18.7 ppg) along with a 2022 second-round draft pick are heading to Cleveland in exchange for the Cavaliers 2022 first-round draft pick, the Rockets 2022 second-round draft pick, and the Jazz 2027 second-round pick.

Point guard Ricky Rubio’s expiring contract also is sent to Indiana in the deal, but Rubio suffered a torn ACL on Dec. 29 and is out for the remainder of the season.

LeVert joins a Cavaliers team currently fourth in the East at 32-21, heading for their first postseason berth since LeBron James departed for Los Angeles following the 2017-2018 season.

The 2022 first-round pick acquired by the Pacers is technically lottery-protected, meaning if the Cavaliers suffer a late-season collapse and are eligible for the draft lottery, the Pacers selection would become the Cavaliers 2023 first-round pick.

It is a homecoming for LeVert who now heads to Cleveland, just 2½ hours north of his hometown of Pickerington, Ohio.

It remains to be seen whether the Pacers sell-off will continue ahead of Thursday’s deadline, with center Myles Turner and two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis also being linked to recent trade discussions.

Entering Sunday night, the Pacers (19-35) own the fifth-worst record in the NBA.

The trade deadline is 3 p.m. Thursday.