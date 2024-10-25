Pacers unveil their home court for this season’s NBA Cup

A general view of the Indiana Pacers logo on the court in Gainbridge Fieldhouse. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Thursday, the NBA unveiled the home courts for this year’s NBA Cup, formally known as the In-Season Tournament.

When the Pacers shared their home court for the tournament, the blue and gold said in part, “it’s perfect,” on their post on X, formally known as Twitter.

Here is a look at the court:

A look at the Pacers’ NBA Cup home court this season (Photo Provided – Pacers)

The court features the phrase “Boom Baby!” across it, a phrase that Pacers legendary coach Bobby “Slick” Leonard would say quite a bit during Pacers’ radio broadcasts.

This year’s NBA Cup courts were designed by Victor Solomon.

The courts’ colors “are designed to contrast with the home teams’ Nike NBA Statement Edition uniforms,” according to an NBA news release.

The league provided additional design details:

color. These circles represent the three stages of competition in the Emirates NBA Cup: Group Play The Quarterfinals The Semifinals and Championship, held in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena

to add a layer of personalization unique to each market’s court.

to add a layer of personalization unique to each market’s court. The NBA Cup is featured at center court and in the lanes.

Team logos and wordmarks are featured in the center jump circle and each team utilized a logo,

wordmark or graphic to apply over the entire court.”

The first time the Pacers will play on the court will be November 15 when they host the Miami Heat. They will also play on the court November 29 when they host the Detroit Pistons.

The Pacers are in the “East B” group for this year’s NBA Cup. The other teams in the group include the Bucks, Heat, Pistons and Raptors.

Last year, the Pacers had a light blue court for their In-Season Tournament home games.

As a team, Indiana found plenty of success in last year’s Inaugural In-Season Tournament. The Pacers advanced to the tournament’s championship game out in Las Vegas, where they fell to the Los Angeles Lakers.