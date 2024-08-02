Pacers win major NBA award for their partnership with Spokenote

Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers dribbles the ball during the second quarter in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on May 23, 2024, in Boston. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Back in January, the Indiana Pacers announced a partnership with Spokenote.

The partnership made the Pacers the first major United States professional sports franchise to feature a QR-code on their jerseys.

The league took notice, as the NBA announced this week that the Pacers were the winners of the 2024 NBA Changemaker of the Year Award due to their partnership with Spokenote. League executives and representatives from all 30 NBA teams help pick the winner of the annual award.

“The recognition is given by the League to celebrate a franchise driving innovation in fan engagement and technology integration,” according to a news release.

The QR-code provided fans a chance to scan the code on their phones to “connect” with the Pacers.

“We work hard to create unforgettable experiences and engage with our fans in meaningful ways, and Spokenote’s unique technology offered us a fresh opportunity to do exactly that,” Pacers Sports & Entertainment President and Chief Commercial Officer Todd Taylor said in the news release. “Earning the 2024 NBA Changemaker of the Year Award for this partnership is a great validation of our fan-centric approach, and we’re proud to share it with one of the state’s most visionary tech companies.”

Spokenote, a Fishers-based company, “is a technology platform that lets you add video to anything.”

“The Changemaker of the Year Award is a powerful affirmation of Spokenote’s innovative spirit and forward-thinking approach,” Spokenote CEO John Wechsler said in the news release. “Our groundbreaking partnership with the Pacers has not only catapulted our brand onto the global stage but has also pushed the boundaries of what’s possible in fan engagement. This achievement underscores our commitment to leveraging technology to connect people in meaningful ways.”

Since the partnership announcement back in January, Wechsler said sports teams and leagues from across the country have reached out to Spokenote to discuss sponsorships and partnerships.

The following was provided by the Pacers on key highlights of their partnership with Spokenote: