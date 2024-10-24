Pacers win regular season opener in Detroit

A general view of the Indiana Pacers logo on the court in Gainbridge Fieldhouse. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

DETROIT (AP) — Myles Turner scored 20 points, Pascal Siakam and Bennedict Mathurin had 19 each and the Indiana Pacers rallied to beat Detroit 115-109 on Wednesday night, spoiling coach J.B. Bickerstaff’s Pistons debut.

Detroit led by 12 points and was ahead after each of the first three quarters in a closely contested game with 13 lead changes and four ties, but couldn’t hang on for the win.

The Pacers overcame an eight-point deficit in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Pistons 33-19 in the quarter in the season-opening game for both teams.

Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton had 15 points and T.J. McConnell added 14.

The Pacers are coming off a surprising run to the Eastern Conference finals and retained key players such as Siakam, an All-Star forward who signed a max contract.

Cade Cunningham scored 22 of his 28 points in the second half for the Pistons, whose trio of veteran newcomers had solid performances.

Detroit’s Tim Hardaway and Malik Beasley had 14 points apiece and Tobias Harris scored 13 points in the first game of his second stint with the franchise.

Jaden Ivey scored 17 points and Jalen Duren had 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Pistons, who had the league’s worst record the last two seasons.

Key moment

An overturned charge-block call with 6:31 remaining turned Harris’ potential three-point play and two-point lead for the Pistons into a one-point deficit.

Key stat

Indiana held Detroit to 5 of 20 shooting in the fourth quarter after the Pistons had made nearly 50% of their shots over the first three quarters.

Up next

The Pacers stay on the road to play the New York Knicks on Friday night. Detroit is at Cleveland on Friday night.

This article was written by Larry Lage, AP Sports Writer.