Peyton Manning, Conor Daly among those involved with NBA All-Star Celebrity Game
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The NBA, along with ESPN, announced the rosters and coaches on Wednesday for the 2024 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.
This year’s game will take place on Friday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. EDT inside Lucas Oil Stadium.
There will be two teams competing in the event: Team Shannon, named after Pro Football Hall of Fame member Shannon Sharpe, and Team Stephen A., named after Stephen A. Smith, ESPN NBA Analyst and First Take sports personality.
Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback and Pro Football Hall of Fame member Peyton Manning will serve on Team Shannon’s coaching staff with Sharpe. The pair will also be joined by Grammy Award-winning recording artist Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson on the coaching staff.
Meanwhile, two-time WNBA championship A’ja Wilson and five-time Grammy Award-winning artist Lil Wayne will join Smith as coaches for Team Stephen A.
The following players will compete for Team Shannon in the game:
- Micah Parsons
- Quincy Isaiah
- Conor Daly
- Jewell Loyd
- Kai Cenat
- Dylan Wang
- Lilly Singh
- SiR
- Walker Hayes
- Anuel AA
The following players will compete for Team Stephen A. in the game:
- Jennifer Hudson
- Tristan Jass
- Jack Ryan
- Metta World Peace
- AJ McLean
- Kwame Onwuachi
- Natasha Cloud
- Adam Blackstone
- CJ Stroud
- Gianmarco Tamberi
The game will be played on a new LED court, which can change animations throughout the game.