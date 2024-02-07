Peyton Manning, Conor Daly among those involved with NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The NBA, along with ESPN, announced the rosters and coaches on Wednesday for the 2024 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

This year’s game will take place on Friday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. EDT inside Lucas Oil Stadium.

There will be two teams competing in the event: Team Shannon, named after Pro Football Hall of Fame member Shannon Sharpe, and Team Stephen A., named after Stephen A. Smith, ESPN NBA Analyst and First Take sports personality.

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback and Pro Football Hall of Fame member Peyton Manning will serve on Team Shannon’s coaching staff with Sharpe. The pair will also be joined by Grammy Award-winning recording artist Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson on the coaching staff.

Meanwhile, two-time WNBA championship A’ja Wilson and five-time Grammy Award-winning artist Lil Wayne will join Smith as coaches for Team Stephen A.

The following players will compete for Team Shannon in the game:

Micah Parsons

Quincy Isaiah

Conor Daly

Jewell Loyd

Kai Cenat

Dylan Wang

Lilly Singh

SiR

Walker Hayes

Anuel AA

The following players will compete for Team Stephen A. in the game:

Jennifer Hudson

Tristan Jass

Jack Ryan

Metta World Peace

AJ McLean

Kwame Onwuachi

Natasha Cloud

Adam Blackstone

CJ Stroud

Gianmarco Tamberi

The game will be played on a new LED court, which can change animations throughout the game.