Promising Pacers show off in front of FanJam crowd

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Pacers stepped on the floor of Gainbridge Fieldhouse with nothing but smiles Saturday. Eleven days away from tipping off the season, the Blue and Gold showed their skills in front of a packed FanJam crowd.

Tickets went fast for the annual event, as fans across the state got their first up close and personal look at this year’s Pacers squad. Fans had the chance to meet their favorite players, get autographs, and take photographs with the biggest names on the team.

“A lot of kids don’t get to see us during the games, after the games. Just coming in here signing autographs, shaking their hands, taking pictures with them, building that family culture with them and know that we are here for them,” said guard Buddy Hield. “They come out and support us every night, and so (it’s special) just coming out and giving something back to them.”

The team then put on a show in the intrasquad scrimmage, pitting the White team — which included Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin, Andrew Nembhard and Myles Turner — against Buddy Hield and TJ McConnell’s Blue team.

A couple crowd-pleasing dunks from Jarace Walker, Isaiah Jackson, and Jalen Smith helped elevate the Blue team over their friendly competition.

Walker — one of the Pacers first round draft picks in the 2023 NBA Draft — is now an official member of the Pacers family after the annual rookie costume karaoke contest. Ben Sheppard, Oscar Tshiebwe, and Isaiah Wong joined Walker in the fun.

The biggest takeaway for the Pacers wasn’t their rookie’s singing abilities or even their teammates basketball skills. It was the fan support.

“It’s pretty amazing to have a fan base like we do come out and watch an innersquad scrimmage,” said McConnell. “There is certainly a reason to be excited with the guys that we already have and the guys we brought in.”

The Pacers added big name free agents like Bruce Brown and Obi Toppin during the offseason to compliment the additions acquired in the draft, creating a lot of excitement around the team. The Pacers have made it clear — the rebuild is over. This season, it’s all about wins.

The Pacers have two more preseason games before the regular season begins on Oct. 25 against the Washington Wizards. The season opener tips off in Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 7 p.m.

The last two preseason games will also be in Indianapolis. The first, against the Atlanta Hawks on Oct. 16 at 7 p.m, followed by the Cleveland Cavaliers on Oct. 20 at 7 p.m.