Raucous atmosphere awaits Pacers in Game 5 at Madison Square Garden

Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks drives past Aaron Nesmith #23 and Myles Turner #33 of the Indiana Pacers during the first quarter in Game One of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 6, 2024, in New York City. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Pacers did their job in Games 3 and 4: Defend home court. Now, with the series tied 2-2, they’re heading back to Madison Square Garden in New York City for Game 5, where they lost both games earlier in the series.

“The World’s Most Famous Arena” is known for its passionate Knicks fans and for being one of the toughest places to play in the NBA, especially in the playoffs. Pacers players are aware of that and are already preparing themselves.

“What we’re walking into at MSG is going to be a hellacious crowd,” Pacers guard T.J. McConnell said. “They play really well in front of them and it’s a great fanbase, so we have to really be ready and lock in.”

“We know how tough of a team they are,” Pacers forward Pascal Siakam said. “They have guys that are going to give everything that they’ve got to go back to New York. The home crowd, the arena, it’s going to be intensified and we have to be ready for the challenge.”

For as good as the Pacers have been at home this postseason (5-0, to be exact), going on the road has not been their friend. They’re just 1-4 playing away from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in the playoffs.

“We just got to be concerned with playing our game as best we can,” Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said. “New York is a team that has shown that it has an indomitable will to compete and rise above anything people said they can’t do.”

In the first three games of the series, the Knicks were excellent offensively and nearly lights out from deep. They shot 52.8% total and 48.8% from three. In Game 4, the Knicks shot just 33.7% from the field and 18.9% from beyond the arc. It was a stark contrast to how they had looked previously in the series.

They were without starting forward OG Anunoby for the second straight game on Sunday with a hamstring injury. Jalen Brunson was questionable in Game 3 with a foot injury, but was taken off the injury report for Game 4.

As for the Pacers’ injuries, Tyrese Haliburton was questionable in Game 4 for three different injuries (back, tailbone, and ankle). He started though and played 28 minutes, leading the Pacers with 20 points.

Despite winning both games at home, including a blowout 32-point win in Game 4, Carlisle is keeping himself grounded.

“I’m not going to get into a dissertation about how great we are,” Carlisle said. “We’re not. We’re a team that’s only halfway to our goal. We’ve got to understand that and have a great level of humility for what’s coming on Tuesday night and be braced for it.”

Blown leads in the second half were a problem for the Pacers earlier in the series at MSG. They were up nine points with just over 10 minutes remaining in Game 1. In Game 2, they took a 10-point lead into halftime, but were outscored by 18 points in the third quarter.

Game 5 between the Pacers and Knicks will tip off at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

News 8 Sports Director Anthony Calhoun says if the Celtics beat the Cavaliers on Wednesday in Boston, Game 6 between the Pacers and the Knicks will be at 8:30 p.m. Friday in Indianapolis.