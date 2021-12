Indiana Pacers

Report: 3 Pacers enter COVID-19 protocols

Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) makes a pass as he collides with Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three Pacers players have entered COVID-19 protocols, according to a report.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Malcolm Brogdon, Chris Duarte and Isaiah Jackson have entered COVID-19 protocols.

Jeremy Lamb entered COVID-19 protocols on Wednesday.

The Pacers also signed guard/forward Nate Hinton to a 10-day contract.

The Pacers lost to Charlotte on Wednesday night. The team’s next game is Friday afternoon against the Chicago Bulls at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.