Report: Andrew Nembhard agrees to 3-year extension with Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MAY 10: Andrew Nembhard #2 of the Indiana Pacers celebrates after making a three-point basket against the New York Knicks in the last minute of the fourth quarter in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 10, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard on Wednesday agreed to a three-year, $59 million contract extension with the team, ESPN reports.

According to the report, Nembhard agreed on the maximum money allowed available to him on the deal. The team declined a previous $2.2 million team option for the next season, allowing for the new deal to begin in the 2025-26 season.

Nembhard was drafted No. 31 overall from Gonzaga in 2022. He averaged “14.9 points and 5.5 assists on 56% shooting in the Pacers’ run to the conference finals,” ESPN says.

ESPN Stats and Info reports that he also became the fourth player to shoot 55% from the floor and 45% on three-pointers in a single postseason.

Nembhard was set to play with the Canadian national team at the Paris Olympics.