Report: Andrew Nembhard agrees to 3-year extension with Pacers
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard on Wednesday agreed to a three-year, $59 million contract extension with the team, ESPN reports.
According to the report, Nembhard agreed on the maximum money allowed available to him on the deal. The team declined a previous $2.2 million team option for the next season, allowing for the new deal to begin in the 2025-26 season.
Nembhard was drafted No. 31 overall from Gonzaga in 2022. He averaged “14.9 points and 5.5 assists on 56% shooting in the Pacers’ run to the conference finals,” ESPN says.
ESPN Stats and Info reports that he also became the fourth player to shoot 55% from the floor and 45% on three-pointers in a single postseason.
Nembhard was set to play with the Canadian national team at the Paris Olympics.