Report: James Johnson returning to the Pacers

Indiana Pacers forward James Johnson (16) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Pacers have re-signed forward James Johnson, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The deal is for one year and $3.3 million.

Johnson, at 37 years old, brings a veteran presence to the Pacers young team. Next season will be his 16th season in the NBA.

Johnson has been with the Pacers for the past two seasons. He played in a total of 27 games, averaging 2.2 points per game.

This is the second deal the Pacers have completed on Wednesday, having signed Andrew Nembhard to a contract extension earlier in the day.

Earlier in the offseason, the Pacers re-signed Pascal Siakam and Obi Toppin and signed free-agent James Wiseman.