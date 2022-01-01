Report: Lance Stephenson signing 10-day contract with Pacers

INDIANPOLIS (WISH) — Lance Stephenson is returning to the Indiana Pacers, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
Sharania tweeted Saturday morning Stephenson will sign a 10-day hardship deal with the team.
Stephenson — who was drafted by the Pacers in 2010 — last played for the team during the 2017-18 season. He made a total of 298 regular-season appearances in his two previous stints in Indianapolis.
The Atlanta Hawks brought Stephenson back into the NBA last month. He played in six games for the Hawks, averaging 1.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.