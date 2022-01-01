Indiana Pacers

Report: Lance Stephenson signing 10-day contract with Pacers

Indiana Pacers' Lance Stephenson (1) brings the ball up the court against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Feb. 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

INDIANPOLIS (WISH) — Lance Stephenson is returning to the Indiana Pacers, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Sharania tweeted Saturday morning Stephenson will sign a 10-day hardship deal with the team.

Sources: Lance Stephenson is signing a 10-day hardship deal with the Indiana Pacers today. Born Ready reunion. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 1, 2022

Stephenson — who was drafted by the Pacers in 2010 — last played for the team during the 2017-18 season. He made a total of 298 regular-season appearances in his two previous stints in Indianapolis.

The Atlanta Hawks brought Stephenson back into the NBA last month. He played in six games for the Hawks, averaging 1.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.