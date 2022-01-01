Indiana Pacers

Report: Lance Stephenson signing 10-day contract with Pacers

Indiana Pacers' Lance Stephenson (1) brings the ball up the court against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Feb. 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
by: Josh Doering
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANPOLIS (WISH) — Lance Stephenson is returning to the Indiana Pacers, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Sharania tweeted Saturday morning Stephenson will sign a 10-day hardship deal with the team.

Stephenson — who was drafted by the Pacers in 2010 — last played for the team during the 2017-18 season. He made a total of 298 regular-season appearances in his two previous stints in Indianapolis.

The Atlanta Hawks brought Stephenson back into the NBA last month. He played in six games for the Hawks, averaging 1.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

On The Rocks: Bloody Maria with Lunazul Reposado Tequila

All Indiana Bets /

All Indiana Bets: January 1, 2022

All Indiana Bets /

12 dead in crowd surge at popular Hindu shrine in Kashmir

International /

Snow Force drivers to be deployed overnight

Weather Stories /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.