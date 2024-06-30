Report: Obi Toppin to sign new deal with Pacers

Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin dunks during the first half of the team's NBA preseason basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Houston. The Indiana Pacers will start the road to All-Star 2024 with Wednesday's season opener at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin had the best year of his NBA career this past season.

He averaged 10.3 points and 3.9 rebounds per game during the regular season, his first year in Indiana. He also played in the most regular season games of any Pacers player this year, seeing action in 82 games.

He entered this year’s free agency period as a restricted free agent. And on Sunday, there was some clarity on what his future plans are.

Toppin will reportedly sign a four-year, $60 million deal with the Pacers, keeping him in Indy, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

After the 2023-24 season ended, Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan was asked about Toppin and the impact he had on the Pacers during his first season in the Circle City.

“I thought Obi had a tremendous year for us,” Buchanan said. “He brings a lot of things that we look for in qualities in a person. He loves being in the gym. He loves being part of a team. Brings a great attitude, a great smile, a great infectious energy every day, which adds to your culture and adds to the vibe of your team.”

The 2020 NBA Draft eighth overall pick joined the Pacers prior to last season after playing his first three NBA seasons with the New York Knicks.

“I thought he really blossomed as the year grew on,” Buchanan said. “We envisioned him being a good fit with the team that played fast. And he was exactly that.”

Toppin’s numbers improved during the postseason, when he averaged 10.9 points and 4.4 rebounds per game during the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

NBA teams are allowed to begin negotiating with with free agents beginning at 6 p.m. EDT on Sunday. They may start officially signing free agents beginning July 6.